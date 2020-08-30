35 'Made In India' Ventilators Provided To Hospital In Udhampur Under PM-CARES Fund

35 'Made in India' ventilators have been provided by the central government under its PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation) fund to the District Hospital, Udhampur, to battle COVID-19. Dr Vijay Raina, Medical Superintendent, while speaking to ANI said that government under its PM-CRAES fund has provided ventilator support to all the hospitals in the district. The 35 ventilators sent by the government will be installed shortly, added Dr Raina.

35 'Made in India' ventilators have been provided by the central government to the District Hospital in Udhampur under the PM-CARES fund. Dr Vijay Raina also informed the press that ventilators have been provided to all the district hospitals. He hailed the government for providing support on such short notice. Dr Piyush Singla Deputy Commissioner Udhampur took to Twitter to share the same.

Capacity building of resources is critical and vital component of COVID-19 preparations. Today, District Hospital have got installed 35 ventilators received under PM CARE.Oxygen manifold work in final stage of completion. May we never require their use! @diprjk @DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/w9hm6AjAMy — Dr. Piyush Singla (@dr_piyushsingla) August 26, 2020

While speaking about the PM-CARES initiative, Dr Vijay Raina said, "The government has provided ventilator support to all district hospitals, on short notice. We will install them shortly. Earlier ICUs with ventilators were available only in medical colleges. We use to refer to patients to other hospitals who have ventilators. When numbers started increasing, we faced difficulty when we had severely ill patients who need ventilator support. Now we can save them even here."

"Out of every 100 patients who come here, around 90 of them are asymptomatic who can be treated at home. Earlier, we used to feel helpless while treating symptomatic patients who may experience breathing issues and high fever," he added.

The locals of Udhampur district also expressed their gratitude towards the government for this initiative of sending 34 'Made in India' ventilators. Ashish, a resident of the district who had also visited the hospital said, "This is the biggest gift given by the Government of India to Udhampur district amid COVID-19 crisis. I would like to thank the government for their support. This will benefit the people of the district." Another resident from Udhampur said, "People from Udhampur were earlier referred to Jammu due to lack of ventilator facility but now ventilators have been made available in the district in a large number. It is a good initiative and I would like to thank the government for providing us with the ventilators to combat COVID-19. "

