35 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengal on Monday, which raised the tally to 20,16,473, a bulletin released by the health department said.

One more death pushed the toll to 21,188, the bulletin said.

At least 121 people recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, which tokk the total recoveries in the state 19,93,920.

Bengal currently has 1,365 active cases.

The positivity rate stood at 0.29 per cent.

As many as 24,506,480 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state thus far, including 11,995 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added. PTI SCH RMS RMS

