35 Passengers Escapes Unhurt As Bus Catches Fire In Assam; Driver's Quick Action Saves Day

As many as 35 passengers escaped unhurt along with the driver by taking timely action when a bus they were travelling caught fire at in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Saturday. The passenger bus was proceeding to Golaghat from Dibrugarh and caught fire near Dimow area.

The incident came to light after the bus driver noticed smoke coming out of the bus engine. The driver immediately brought the bus to a halt and asked the passengers to get off the vehicle. The passenger as well as locals tried to douse the fire and immediately informed the fire service department.

Minutes after receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the incident spot and doused the flames. There was no report of any human casualty in the incident and all passengers of the bus are safe, said a police official.

(Representative Image)