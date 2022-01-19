350 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 57,387 as 350 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 54 less than the previous day, a senior health official said here.

The northeastern state on Tuesday had reported 404 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this month.

Of the 350 fresh cases, 115 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 40 from West Kameng, Namsai (37), Papumpare (30), Changlang (27), East Siang and Lohit with 18 cases each and Lower Dibang Valley reported 17 cases, the official said.

Two army men, one person each from NDRF and CRPF were among the fresh cases, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll in the northeastern state remained at 282 as no fresh infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the official said, adding that 129 more people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 55,408.

Among the new cases, 318 were detected through rapid antigen test, 21 through RT-PCR process and 11 through TrueNAT methods, Jampa said, adding that 163 of them have developed Covid symptoms.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections since January 4 with 2,035 new cases reported so far.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,697 active COVID-19 cases, while the coronavirus recovery rate now is 96.55 per cent, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 634, followed by West Kameng (209), Changlang (158), Namsai (112), Lower Dibang Valley (108) and Lohit (97) cases.

A total of 12,19,664 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,448 on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 24.17 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 15,45,665 people have been inoculated so far in the state.

At least 42,079 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 9,187 senior citizens have received the booster jab. PTI UPL RG RG

