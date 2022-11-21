354 People Died In Nearly 900 Road Crashes During Jan-Oct 2022: Noida Police

More than 350 people lost their lives in road accidents this year across Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, according to police data.

The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded nearly 90 road crash incidents on an average per month during the period, the data showed.

From January to October 2022, a total of 897 road accidents took place in Gautam Buddh Nagar, in which 354 people died and 680 were injured, according to the police.

The figures were shared as the Gautam Buddh Nagar police marked the 'World Remembrance Day' on Sunday to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in road crashes.

"A two-minute silence was observed and candles lit in memory of the deceased during the programme attended by Noida traffic police officers, personnel, traffic volunteers, NGOs, members of civil society and trade associations," a police spokesperson said.

"In order to reduce road accidents, the traffic police is constantly taking action to make people aware of traffic rules and ensure enforcement of laws through various means," the spokesperson said.