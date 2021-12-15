3,582 Cases Of Domestic Violence Reported In India Between April And June; Decline From 2020: Govt

A total of 3,582 cases of domestic violence were reported in India between April and June this year, when the second COVID-19 wave was at its peak, as against the 3,748 cases in the corresponding period of 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the comparative data shows a decrease in the number of cases of domestic violence in the said period in 2021, as compared to last year.

"As informed by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a total of 3,582 number of cases of domestic violence between April, 2021 and June, 2021, as against a total of 3,748 number of cases between April, 2020 and June, 2020, were received," the minister said.

