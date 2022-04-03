36 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 3 (PTI) Odisha on Sunday reported 36 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,737, while the death toll remained unchanged at 9,121 with no report of any fresh fatality, the health department said.

The state had logged 40 cases and zero fatality on Saturday.

Currently, Odisha has 330 active cases, while 12,78,233 patients have recovered from the disease, including 71 in the last 24 hours.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities in the past.

The new infections were detected out of 25,447 samples tested for COVID-19, and the state's daily positivity rate stood at 0.14 per cent. PTI HMB SBN RMS RMS

