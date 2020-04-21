36% Increase In Sown Area Of Summer Crops On A Yearly Basis, Says Central Govt

The sown area of summer crops has registered an increase of 36% on a year-on-year basis as per Central government reports. The statement was made by Alpana Sharma, Additional Director General (Media and Communication) in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

READ: MHA Guidelines For Lockdown 2.0: Agriculture And Farming Activities To Remain Operational

Increase in sown area

"Overcoming lockdown restrictions, sown area of summer crops has increased significantly, registering an increase of 36 per cent over the previous year, pushed up mainly by rice cultivation. Many activities related to agriculture and farming have been exempted from lockdown but social distancing will have to be followed. Various mandis are open across the State but the administration has the responsibility to ensure social distancing is maintained in mandis," Sharma said.

"The insurance claims have been disbursed under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Pulses have been dispatched to states under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana," she added.

READ: Agriculture Min Launches Call Centre To Facilitate inter-state Movement Of Perishables

Last week, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched a call centre in order to facilitate the inter-state movement of perishable items. According to reports, the 24x7 service, All India Agri Transport Call Centre, is a part of the measures that are taken to facilitate farmers and farming activities at the field level.

The call centre is an initiative of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) and is operated by the IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Limited (IKSL) from their offices in Faridabad, Haryana.

READ: COVID-19: India's Doubling Rate Improves To 7.5 Post Lockdown; Recovery Rate At 14.75%

Agricultural activities to function

The Central government, last week states that all agricultural activities will remain operational during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. "Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralized marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds; activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and livestock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations are allowed to be functional," read the guidelines released by MHA.