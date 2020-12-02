36 Years On, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Still Haunts Victims As They Are More COVID Vulnerable

Even 36 years after the horrendous Bhopal gas tragedy, it still continues to affect citizens of Madhya Pradesh's capital city. This time, it is the COVID-19 pandemic which has made survivors of the gas tragedy and their kin who were exposed to the chemical prone to virus, which has claimed over 1,38,000 lives in India itself.

According to data obtained, victims of the 1984 gas tragedy are six times more susceptible to the Coronavirus than a normal person. Moreover, activist Rachna Dhingra has revealed that out of 450 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state, 254 victims presented strong proof of being exposed to the gas tragedy. Data also states that 15 victims had died in the isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals due to the unavailability of doctors.

Warning issued to govt in March

It has been learnt that activists had issued a warning to the state government back in March when the city hadn't even reported a single death due to COVID-19. However, the state government has failed to take any concrete steps. In a letter to the ICMR DG, the survivors' group of the Bhopal gas tragedy had alleged that due to multi-systemic damage caused as a result of the exposure to toxic gases of Union Carbide, over half-a-million Bhopal residents exposed to Union Carbide's gas are at least five times more vulnerable to COVID-19 than a general population.

As per the Ministry of Health, there are 14,435 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh whereas 1,89,780 have recovered and have been discharged. The state has also reported 3,270 deaths due to COVID-19.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy, 1984

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy wherein a leak from the Union Carbide plant had left around 3,500 dead and many maimed. The number of fatalities is still contested, to date. The tragedy is considered to be one of the world's worst industrial disaster as over 500,000 people were exposed to methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas. According to certain reports, many still suffer from medical conditions, including birth defects.

While Warren Anderson, the Chairman of Union Carbide who was the main accused in the case absconded from legal proceedings in India, a Bhopal court convicted 7 persons associated with the company and sentenced them to two-year imprisonment. Anderson passed away in 2014.

Image Credits: PTI