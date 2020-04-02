The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

36 Years Since The 1st Indian In Space, Relive Rakesh Sharma-Indira Gandhi's Conversation

General News

On the 36th anniversary of the historic moment, the Maharashtra govt took to Twitter to share a video of the conversation between Rakesh Sharma & Indira Gandhi

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

It has been 36 years since astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to space, responded with the golden words 'Saare Jahan se Accha' to then PM Indira Gandhi's query of how India looked from space. Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to fly to space on April 2, 1984, as he flew aboard the Soviet rocket Soyuz T-11 launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. On the 36th anniversary of the historic moment, the Maharashtra government took to Twitter to share a video of the conversation between Rakesh Sharma and PM Indira Gandhi.

 Watch the whole conversation in the video above.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
ANDREW CUOMO STATEMENT ON BROTHER
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
COVID-19
NAVY DEVELOPS IR-BASED SENSOR
COVID-19
PREMJI RASHID ISSUES STATEMENT
Aung San Suu Kyi joins facebook to communicate effeciently as Myanmar battles COVID-19
AUNG SAN SUU KYI JOINS FACEBOOK
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK