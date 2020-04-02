36 Years Since The 1st Indian In Space, Relive Rakesh Sharma-Indira Gandhi's Conversation

It has been 36 years since astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to space, responded with the golden words 'Saare Jahan se Accha' to then PM Indira Gandhi's query of how India looked from space. Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to fly to space on April 2, 1984, as he flew aboard the Soviet rocket Soyuz T-11 launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. On the 36th anniversary of the historic moment, the Maharashtra government took to Twitter to share a video of the conversation between Rakesh Sharma and PM Indira Gandhi.

Watch the whole conversation in the video above.