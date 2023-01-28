360 Boxes Of Liquor Being Smuggled From Aligarh, Hidden Under Sacks Of Potatoes

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday recovered at least 360 boxes of liquor worth Rs 25 lakh in the Aligarh district. According to the sources, it has been learnt that the liquor boxes were being prepared in order to carry out smuggling activities in the state.

It has been reported that the smugglers were attempting to carry out the illegal activity by pressing the liquor bottles under sacks of potatoes in a truck canter. The liquor bottles were reportedly being carried to Bihar in the canter.

The police have nabbed the accused driver and have taken the canter into custody. Following this, an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Liquor smuggling cases

Delhi: The Delhi police on January 25, 2023, busted a liquor smuggling effort by a gang and recovered 626 bottles of illicit liquor from Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport (SGT) Nagar. Interestingly, the smuggling gang was inspired by the South Indian movie “Pushpa”.

Gujarat: Earlier in November 2022, the police intercepted that a truck loaded with wood dust, bearing the tag of “essential services”, was smuggling 566 cases of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to Gujarat, the dry state.

Delhi: The Delhi police in November last year arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle over 2,000 bottles of liquor in Bihar. The liquor bottles were hidden inside the wooden doors.