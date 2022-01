3,643 new Covid cases in Punjab, 2 more die; positivity rate rises to 14.64 pc

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Punjab reported 3,643 fresh infections on Saturday, while two more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the case count to 6,17,536 and the death toll to 16,665 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The state had witnessed 2,901 infections on Friday.

The positivity rate climbed to 14.64 per cent from 11.75 per cent on Friday.

The number of active cases jumped to 12,614 from 9,425 on Friday.

Patiala once again accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases with 840 new infections.

Among other districts, Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar registered 563, 561, 346 and 342 cases respectively.

A total of 369 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,88,257 in the state, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 541 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 67,755.

The toll stood at 1,080 while the positivity rate was 13.90 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 1,794 while the number of recoveries was 64,881. PTI CHS CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)