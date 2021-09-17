37 New Cases Push Sikkim's COVID-19 Tally To 30,839

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,839 on Friday as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 379 as no fresh fatality was reported. East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 24, followed by West Sikkim (seven), South Sikkim (four) and North Sikkim (two), it said.

Sikkim now has 756 active cases, while 29,399 people have recovered from the disease and 305 patients have migrated to other states so far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.3 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 2.41 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 596 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 6.2 per cent.

