37 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal, tally rises to 55,558

Itanagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,558 on Monday as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, 22 less than the previous day, a senior health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

The northeastern state is witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases since January 4, with 206 infections detected since then.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 222 active cases while, 55,054 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including one on Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Three NDRF personnel are among the new patients, the official said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of 18 fresh cases, followed by 13 in West Kameng district and three in Namsai.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.09 per cent, the SSO said.

The state has tested over 12.08 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 376 on Sunday, he said, adding that the positivity ratio has shot up to 9.84 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 14,89,389 people have been inoculated so far.

At least 18,941 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been administered the first dose, the official added.

Meanwhile, the state government, in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, has directed all the deputy commissioners to re-establish the district COVID control rooms and reactivate the rapid response teams.

Health Secretary P Parthiban, in an order on Sunday, urged the districts to ensure seamless administrative management of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He urged the district COVID control rooms and rapid response teams to ensure public ease of access to services like ambulance transportation, guiding of callers to their nearest testing centres, booking of hospital beds in health facilities and monitoring and following-up of home isolation cases.

Parthiban, in the order, said that the district control rooms should be adequately staffed with doctors, counsellors and volunteers and equipped with dedicated phone lines and IT equipment to cater to the assigned population. PTI UPL ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)