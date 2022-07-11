38 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality in Sikkim

Gangtok, Jul 11 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,468 on Monday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 458, a health bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was as high as 23 per cent as 159 samples were tested for COVID-19.

East Sikkim district recorded 31 fresh infections, followed by three each in South and West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 191 active cases, while 38,055 people have recovered from the disease, and 764 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The Himalayan state has tested over 3,43,630 samples for COVID-19 so far. PTI KDK ACD ACD

