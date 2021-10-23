38 terror-linked prisoners shifted from J-K to Agra prison

Agra(UP), Oct 23 (PTI) As many as 38 prisoners linked to terror cases were shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to the Central Jail in Agra on Saturday amidst high security.

"On Saturday, 27 prisoners were shifted from Kashmir and 11 prisoners were shifted from Jammu," Senior Superintendent at Central Jail, Agra, BK Singh said.

There are a total of 56 prisoners at Central Jail from Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that security arrangements inside and outside jail premises have been strengthened.

"One company (150 to 200 personnel) of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been provided," he added.

"We have also increased security inside the jail premises," the official said.

The prisoners have been shifted from Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of a spurt in civilian killings by terrorists. PTI CORR RT RT

