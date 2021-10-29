381 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday logged 381 new cases and seven deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,87,694 and 38,061, the health department said.

The day also saw 305 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,40,978.

Active cases stood at 8,626, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban district reported 179 new cases and four deaths.

Other districts too recorded fresh cases including 55 in Mysuru, 35 in Dakshina Kannada, 28 in Hassan, 21 in Kodagu and 10 each in Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

While nine districts reported zero infections, 14 districts had cases in single digits.

Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad reported one death each, the bulletin said.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths. As many as 27 districts reported zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.33 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

A total of 1,12,658 samples were tested in the state including 90,143 today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.06 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.5 crore, with 2,24,144 people being inoculated on Friday, it said.

