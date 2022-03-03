382 New COVID-19 Cases In Karnataka, 10 Deaths

Karnataka on Thursday registered 382 fresh coronavirus cases and 10 related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,41,835 and the toll to 39,979.

There were 689 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,97,928, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 239 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 340 people being discharged and 4 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state stood at 3,890.

While the positivity rate for the day is 1.04 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.61 per cent.

Of the 10 deaths reported today, 4 were from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Bidar, Dharwad, Mandya, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

After Bengaluru Urban, Kodagu recorded the second highest number of cases at 16, followed by Mysuru 15, Ballari 14, Tumakuru 12, Dharwad 11, Shivamogga 10, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,79,017 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,310 and Tumakuru 1,59,760.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.46 crore samples have been tested, of which 36,415 were on Thursday alone.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)