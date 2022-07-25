383 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday registered 383 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,60,558, officials said here.

While 146 cases were reported from Jammu division, 237 were from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll due to the virus stood at 4,763 as no fresh fatality was reported, the officials said.

There are 3,379 active cases of the disease in the Union territory at present, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,52,416, they said.

