3890 COVID Orphans Approved To Receive Rs 10 Lakh Each From PM-CARES Fund: Centre

With COVID producing 30,000 orphans in India till date, the Centre told Parliament on Friday, that 3890 such kids have been approved to receive Rs.10 lakhs each from the PM CARES for Children Scheme. In reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that of the 6654 applications of COVID orphans, 3890 had been approved. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has informed Supreme Court that a total of 1,47,492 children have lost atleast one parent since April 1, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Centre: 3000+ COVID orphans approved for PM Cares

"As on 03.02.2022, 6654 applications have been uploaded on the portal out of which, 3890 applications have been approved as per procedure," stated Irani in a written reply.

NCPCR: '1,47,492 children have lost atleast 1 parent due to COVID'

In January, the NCPCR informed the Supreme Court that a total of 1,47,492 children have lost their parents since April 1, 2020. The tally includes children who have lost either their mother or father or both due to COVID-19 and related reasons. According to data, the list included 10,094 orphans, 1,36,910 children who lost either parent and 488 abandoned children. Out of the 1,47,492 children, 76,508 are boys, 70,980 are girls and four are transgender.

According to data, the maximum number of children are between the age group of eight to 13 years with 59,010, followed by 26,080 under ages four to seven years. There are 22,763 children under the age group of 14 to 15 years and 22,626 children under the age group of 16 to 18 years. According to the commission, the maximum number of children are with their single parent -1,25,205, while 11,272 children are with family members and another 8,450 with guardians. The remaining currently stay at shelter homes, children’s homes and hostels.

According to the data, Odisha has the most number of children in need of protection at 24,405, followed by Maharashtra (19,623), Gujarat (14,770) and Tamil Nadu (11,014), followed by other states. The commission further informed that it is in plans to track and resolve the protection needs of all such children.

What is COVID orphans scheme?

In 2021, PM Modi announced fixed deposits will be opened in the names of children losing both parents due to COVID-19, contributed by the PM-CARES fund, creating a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age. Moreover, Centre will provide admission to children under 10 years to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar as per Right to Education act. For children between 11-18 years, admission will be given in any Central residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya, and others.