39 Fresh Virus Cases In Rajasthan

Thirty-nine fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the state’s infection count to 9,55,331, according to an official report.

An Ajmer man who recently returned from Ghana was found infected with Omicron variant of the infection and was admitted to the JLN Hospital there.

A total of 23 persons, including a foreign national, have been found infected with Omicron till now. Nineteen of them have recovered.

So far, the infection has claimed 8,961 lives in the state.

The fresh cases were reported from Jaipur (17), Bikaner (4), Ajmer, Alwar (3 each), Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Pratapgarh, Sikar, Udaipur (2 each), Barmer and Jaisalmer (1 each), according to the report.

The state currently has 245 active cases.

