39 new cases take Nagaland's COVID tally to 31,811

Kohima, Oct 29 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,811, an official said.

Of the new cases, 24 were reported from Dimapur, nine from Mokokchung, five from Kohima and one from Peren.

The death toll remained at 684 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, he said. At least 20 patients recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,864.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.87 per cent, the official said.

Nagaland now has 222 active cases, and 1,041 COVID patients migrated to other states.

Over 3.94 lakh samples have so far been tested for the infection in the northeastern state.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 11,95,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,09,657 people till Thursday. PTI NBS BDC BDC

