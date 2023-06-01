39 Yrs Of Operation Blue Star: High Alert Across Amritsar, 5000 Cops To Remain On Ground

Ahead of the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the security forces have sounded a high alert in Amritsar. Heavy police deployment was seen amid multiple Sikh organisations announcing various programs.

The Punjab police have ordered the deployment of 4 para military companies and an additional force of 5000 cops to remain on the ground. Several Sikh organisations will carry out parades on June 5 and 6 at the Golden Temple complex. Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) will also display a copy of Guru Granth Sahib, which was hit by a bullet during the operation. Additionally, the Operation Blue Star anniversary will be marked on June 6 at the Akal Takht Sahib in the Golden Temple.

Security heightened ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary

Punjab Police conducted searches and flag marches to ensure law and order normalcy ahead of the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. On June 6, the SGPC will mark the anniversary and the Ardas will take place at the Golden Temple.

The biggest internal security mission ever undertaken by the Indian Army, Operation Blue Star in 1984 was launched to flush out the Khalistani terrorists who had taken cover inside the Golden Temple when the Khalistani movement was at its peak in the state. The Operation was then PM Indira Gandhi's solution to the law and order situation in Punjab prevalent at that time. She ordered troops to remove Sikh militants who had accumulated weapons in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) under Operation Blue Star - which was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar.

The aim of the Khalistan movement was to demand a separate nation for the Sikh population. As per the official reports, at least 83 Army jawans and 492 civilians were killed throughout the whole Operation.

