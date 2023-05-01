393 Vehicles Challaned On Chardham Yatra Route From April 21 To 30

Authorities here on Monday said challans were issued to 393 vehicles plying on the Chardham Yatra route while nine were impounded from April 21 to April 30 for allegedly violating traffic rules.

Vehicles were challaned for overloading, overcharging, plying without licences, not displaying the rate list, plying without being fit to operate, not having insurance and not paying taxes, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Mohit Kothari said.

Private vehicles were also fined for operating as commercial vehicles and non-transport vehicles operating as transport vehicles, Kothari said.

The Chardham Yatra began on April 22 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples while the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from Rishikesh on April 21.