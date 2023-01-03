3rd CCTV Footage Surfaces In Kanjhawala Case; Victim Seen Approaching Car On Scooter

The Kanjhawala case saw a major new development Tuesday after CCTV footage showed the two-wheeler approaching the Baleno car involved in the incident. By the end of the footage, accessed by Republic TV, the car in which the five accused were seated can been seen moving slowly at around 20-25 km/hr.

Meanwhile, Republic TV reported earlier in the day that the victim was not alone at the time of the incident. The deceased, clad in a pink sweater, can be seen leaving an event with another girl who rode pillion. Later, after travelling a few kilometres, the girls switched seats. At the time of the incident, it was the victim who was riding the scooter.

Police say the second girl was injured in the incident but later fled the spot. "When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooter. A girl was with her at the time of the incident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in the car after which she was dragged," police said.

Sequence of the events:

At 1:45 am: The duo, (victim and her friend) left the event spot

At 3:15 am: First PCR call was made by the eyewitness saying, "A grey Baleno car is going towards Qutubgarh and there is a dead body hanging from it."

At 3:53 am: SHO Sultanpuri spotted the damaged scooter in the middle of the road and lodged the information with the police station.

At 4:11 am: Another call was received informing that a girl's body was lying on the road. This call was recorded at Kanjhawala Police Station.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report on the incident directing officials to 'act swiftly without any fear'. The Delhi Police has also stepped up its investigation. Special CP Shalini Singh along with her team arrived at the Janauti village on the early hours of Tuesday to re-create the crime scene.

Post mortem report to be handed over to family

The post mortem report will be handed over to the family of the deceased on Tuesday. On Monday, forensic experts conducted the post mortem under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC). Fresh charges may be added against the five accused on the bases of the post mortem.