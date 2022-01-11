'3rd COVID Wave To Peak By January End, Likely To End By Mid-March': IIT Kanpur Professor

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal on Monday said that the peak of the infection will hit the nation towards the end of January.

"Cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata are likely to peak around the middle of this month, in the next few days in fact," said the professor. However, he also mentioned that the cases will decline very sharply and it will be over by March.

IIT Kanpur professor on COVID-19 cases peak and decline:

#EXCLUSIVE | "Third wave will likely peak by January end. Good news is that the decline in cases will be equally sharp": IIT Kanpur professor Dr Manindra Agrawal



Speaking further, Manindra Agrawal also added that the third wave cases are expected to cross second wave numbers:

"The peak numbers are likely to be higher than the second wave. However, we expect that the third wave will be over by mid-March": added IIT Kanpur professor Dr Manindra Agrawal

IIT Kanpur professor on COVID spread due to election rallies

Answering the question of elections, the professor denied it to be the reason behind cases and asserted,"during the second wave when there were elections in five states we analysed the data and found no major difference in cases in states which had elections and in those states which did not. Off course due to elections cases rise, when a large group of people come together virus spreads but if you think that removing elections would significantly improve the situation then it is not correct".

The professor also spoke on the new ICMR guidelines on testing and added that the resistance against the Omicron is considerably higher, and hence it is better to keep the resources for those who are higher at risk.

COVID-19 condition in India

India, on Monday, reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29%, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

Meanwhile, the new drive of precautionary doses has also begun in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on the first day of "Precaution Dose", more than 9 lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group. 4,91,013 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, 1,90,383 to frontline workers, and 2,54,868 to the 60-plus population with comorbidities.

On the other hand, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 152.78 Crore (1,52,78,35,951) in the latest update. More than 82 lakh (82,76,158) vaccine doses have been administered on January 10 (until 7 p.m.). The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.