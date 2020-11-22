3rd Pakistani Drone Spotted In 24 Hrs In J&K; Police & Army Launch Joint Search Operation

Days after India foiled Pakitan's terror plot and completely exposed it, the country is not ready to learn its lesson as it continues its baseless efforts to spread terrorism across the border. A Pakistani drone was spotted near Line of Control in Mankote area of Mendhar sector of Poonch district. A joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army in the area. This is the third Pakistani drone spotted in Jammu and Kashmir border in last 24 hours, sources said.

This comes as India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over attempts by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elections there.

Referring to the Nagrota incident, the ministry said the huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate detailed planning for a "major attack to destabilise the peace and security" in the UT of J&K, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local district development council polls.

India summons senior Pak diplomat

"Pakistan Cd'A was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces," the MEA said. In a statement, it said India is "firmly and resolutely" committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism.

"It was demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," it said. Four JeM terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed by security forces in Nagrota on Thursday morning.

Please see our Press Release on the strong concerns conveyed to Pakistan on the terror attack planned by Jaish-e-Mohammed in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/jsqCmTjArb — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) November 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the security forces for thwarting the nefarious plot to target grass root-level democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. "The presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi tweeted.

Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

