4 Arrested For Vandalising Salman Khurshid's Nainital House; 32 Bore Pistol Recovered

A few days after senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's house was vandalised in Nainital , four people were arrested on Thursday for carrying out the attack. The four arrested people are Chandan Singh Lodhiyal, Umesh Mehta, Krishna Singh Bisht and Rajkumar Mehta, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharne said. The DIG also informed that a 32 bore pistol along with a magazine has also been recovered from one of the accused.

Salman Khurshid's house vandalised, effigy burnt in Nainital

The former Union Minister received huge flak after he equated Hindutva with radical jihadist organisations like Islamic State and Boko Haram in his new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya'. Following this, his house in Nainital was also vandalised on Monday and arson was carried out. The former Union Minister had taken to social media and had stated:

"I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

After the incident, Nainital Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra had informed that at least 15-20 unidentified people, were being registered for the vandalism. Later, DIG Anand told ANI, "Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators".

Salman Khurshid's remarks on Hindutva in his new book

On page number 113 of his new book, Khurshid has written, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".

While speaking to Republic Media Network last week, Khurshid had explained why he compared Hindutva with ISIS & Boko Haram, and said, "What should I compare what they (BJP) do with? With Hitler? I have not compared it with Hitler. Because that would mean taking it too far. But if they believe that what I have said is wrong, they must tell me, why? There is something wrong with people who misuse Islam, then why can't I say that something is wrong with people who misuse Hinduism? Do they have a monopoly on Hinduism? They are rather destroying it. That is why I compared them to ISIS and Boko Haram."