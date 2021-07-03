4 Bangladesh Immigrants Nabbed In AP Without Passports, Booked Under Passport Act

In yet another case of illegal immigration, Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday nabbed 4 Bangladeshi youth in Vijaywada. All of the four Bangladeshi nationals did not possess passports whereas one of them held an Aadhaar Card. The alleged illegal immigrants were travelling in a train from West Bengal to Vasco Da Gama railway station (Goa) and were nabbed at Vijayawada. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Passport Act.

Karnataka intensifies search against immigrants

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has instructed officials to step up search for Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens staying illegally in the state. His statement came in the wake of the recent arrests of some Bangladeshi nationals in Bengaluru who had sexually assaulted a woman after trafficking her from their country and forced her into prostitution in the city. In another case, a Pakistani woman was arrested for entering India and staying illegally for more than six years.

Plea in SC to deport illegal infiltrators

Last week, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre and state governments to detect, detain and deport illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators from West Bengal within a year. The plea filed by West Bengal resident and social activist Sangita Chakraborty also sought direction to the Centre and states to identify and invoke the National Security Act against government employees, police personnel and security forces, who have links with “infiltration mafias” and confiscate their disproportionate assets.

The PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, stated, “The injury caused to people is extremely large because two crore Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltrators have not only changed the demography of Bengal but are the biggest threat to the rule of law and internal security, particularly after the assembly elections in the state. The petition stated that the influx of infiltrators, which has reached five crores, poses a serious threat to the unity, integrity and security of the country. The PIL has sought a declaration that sentence for making forged and fabricated PAN, Aadhaar, passport, ration card, voter card, driving license and such other documents, shall run Consecutive, not Concurrent.

(With PTI Inputs)