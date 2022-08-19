Kerala Police on Friday arrested four Congress workers, including two members of Rahul Gandhi's staff, for vandalising a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in his Wayanand office after a violent protest by workers of the Students Federation of India (SFI) nearly two months ago.

"Four Congress workers including MP Rahul Gandhi's staff arrested for vandalizing a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in his Wayanand office," Kalpetta police told ANI.

The grand old party had earlier alleged that the picture of Mahatma Gandhi, which was hanging on the wall of Rahul Gandhi's office, was vandalised by SFI activists on June 24. The protest march contained around 100 SFI activists. At least eight of the protesters were taken into custody by police.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised.



Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it. pic.twitter.com/GoCBdeHAwy — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Following the incident, the Students Federation of India (SFI) dissolved its Wayanad district committee. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s students wing said that the march to Rahul Gandhi's office was organised without the knowledge of the state committee and the protest turned aggressive in a manner which brought shame upon the entire organisation before the public.

The former Congress president had also visited the vandalised office at Kalpetta and had called the incident unfortunate.

"This is my office. But before being my office, this is the office of the people of Wayanad. It is quite unfortunate that the office has been attached. Violence will never resolve problems. It is not good that they have acted in an irresponsible manner. I don't have any anger or hostility towards them. They are kinds and they don't understand the consequences of their act," he said without referring to CPI(M) or SFI.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also issued a statement wherein he condemned the violence and promised strict action against the accused.