4 Coronavirus Patients Write MPPSC Exams In Presence Of Medical Team Amid Lockdown

On Sunday amid a one-day COVID lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, four coronavirus positive patients answered a Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam at a special centre arranged for them. A team of two doctors and an equal number of nurses in PPE kits donned the role of invigilators, an official informed.

COVID-19 Nodal Officer Amit Malakar reportedly said that the four candidates who wrote the test at Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College in Moti Tabela area, and that all COVID norms were adhered to strictly, with a medical team of four in place for any assistance.

Another official stated that a separate centre at Mata Jija Bai College will be used for COVID-19 patients answering the MPPSC final tests that started here on Sunday and will go on till March 26.

Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a lockdown in three of its major cities—Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till March 31. Chouhan urged people not to panic and follow the guidelines seriously.

"Corona is growing in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur. Therefore, there will be a lockdown in these cities on Sunday i.e. from Saturday night's 10 am to 6 am Monday. COVID-19 cannot be stopped without public cooperation. Therefore, all of you are requested to wear a mask and follow social distancing and guidelines," he said. READ | COVID-19: Miami Beach declares State of Emergency to control spring break crowd

COVID situation in Madhya Pradesh

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh recorded a total of 8000 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state registered 656 new cases and 3 deaths. The state's total tally has now increased to 2,75,061â€¬, the number of people recovered 2,63,821. As per the Union Health Ministry, till March 21 (7 am), a total of 25,40,449 vaccine doses administered and on the 65th day, 4,46,03,841 COVID vaccine doses stand administered overall.