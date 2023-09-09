4 Dead, 5 Critically Injured In Road Accident In Tamil Nadu's Cheyyur Taluk

Four people were killed and five were critically injured in a road accident after a car and a van collided with each other in Tamil Nadu's Cheyyur Taluk. The four passengers in the car identified as Purushothaman (owner of the car) and his friends Venkatesan, Gurumurthy, and Poovarasan died on the spot in the head-on collision while another passenger in the car identified as Raghu has been taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital's ICU and is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile the four passengers in the van, including the driver, are said to be badly injured and have been admitted to the Cheyyur Government Hospital for treatment, as per officials.

Car passengers were returning from temple

Purushothaman (36), who was a local of the Madhuranthakam Vannaroet area, was coming back home from the Chengalpattu Ellai Amman Temple in his car with his friends when the car collided with the van.

The van was carrying employees who all used to work in a private export company functioning in the Uthiramerur area, Kancheepuram District, as per reports.

The Cheyyur Police cops recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation into the matter is currently underway, said the sources.

(With inputs from ANI)