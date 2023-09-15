4 Dead, 5 Injured After Lift Collapses In Under-construction Building In Greater Noida

At least four people died and five were critically injured after a lift in an under-construction building collapsed in Greater Noida on Friday, September 15. Five people have been reportedly injured during the accident.

The incident occurred at a construction site of Amrapali Builders in Greater Noida.

“Four people have lost their lives and five more are battling for their lives at a city hospital,” Greater Noida’s district magistrate Manish Verma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Our team is present in the city hospital. Our officers are also present on the site and no one is stranded there. Proper treatment is being given. An investigation is going on," Verma added.

(This is developing story. More details will be added.)