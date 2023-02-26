4 Gold Capsules Concealed Inside Passenger’s Body Recovered At Kerala's Kochi Airport

The air intelligence unit of the customs department in Kerala has seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakh from a passenger. The passenger was apprehended after arrival from Dubai at the Kochi airport in Kerala. During a search operation, four capsules of gold hidden inside the passenger's body were recovered and seized. The passenger was arrested on charges on smuggling gold.

The accused has been identified a Riyas, a native of Kasargod in the state. He was coming from Abu Dhabi. Similar incidents have taken place before as well. In February 2022, the air intelligence seized 407.85 grams of gold worth Rs 20.24 lakh at the same airport.

Incidents of smuggling

During the examination of the passengers in the February incident, a passenger was found with a crude gold chain and a black colour coated gold buckle. It weighs 407.85 grams having a purity of 24 carats. It was concealed in the body and was recovered and seized.

Another incident again happened in February where 918.7 grams of gold valued at Rs 44 lakh was recovered and the accused was arrested. Earlier in December 2022, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at Rs 8 lakh concealed inside a tin. The gold weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats.

Even in November 2022, Trichy airport officials seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirapalli airport. The gold piece was worth Rs 7,74,590 and had a purity of 24 carats. The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of the female passenger. The female passenger had come at Tiruchirappali airport from Kuala Lampur by Air Asia Flight.

Earlier as well the customs department at Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu seized gold worth Rs 47,67,198. Also some electronic goods worth Rs 4,25,000 were seized from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Indigo flight. On January 29, officials at Trichy's international airport seixed foreign currency worth 10,000 USD concealed in the undergarments of a male passenger.