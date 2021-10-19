4 held for firing at rival gang member: Police

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Four members of a gang were arrested for allegedly firing at a rival gang member in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Malik (26), a resident of Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Wazir (21) and Annu Gilodia (22), both residents of Haryana's Jhajjar, and Kapil Kumar (24), a resident of Sagarpur, they added.

Safiq, the driver of Somraj alias Dhami Pahalwan, was shot at on Monday. Somraj, the cousin of gangster Vijay Pehlwan, was returning from the Patiala House Court after attending a hearing in a murder case. As his car reached the Phirni road in Kishangarh village, the accused fired at the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Two bullets hit Safiq, who lost control over the vehicle and the SUV hit roadside vendors, police said.

Police got information that the shooters of gangster Manjeet Mahaal carried out the attack on the directions of Harender Maan, the officer said.

Further investigation revealed that Malik, along with his associates, was involved in the incident.

Acting on an input that Malik would be coming to Dwarka Sector 1 on Tuesday along with his associates, a raid was conducted and the four men were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

During interrogation, Malik told the police that he came in contact with Mahaal through one of his associates, Deepak. Mahaal and Ashok Maan were very close and in February 2020, Somraj, along with his associates, killed Ashok. Since then, Harender Maan, the nephew of Ashok, was looking for a chance to take revenge, the DCP said.

Mahaal had directed his gang members to work along with Harender and eliminate Somraj. On Monday, they received a specific tip-off about the movement of Somraj and fired at his car, police said.

Three pistols, 75 live rounds and three empty cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused, they added.

On September 24, gangster Jitendra alias Gogi, the leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom by two assailants, dressed as lawyers, at the behest of Tillu Tajpuriya. The assailants were killed in the retaliatory firing by police. PTI NIT RC

