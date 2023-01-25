4 Jamia Students Detained By Delhi Police After SFI Announces Screening Of BBC Docuseries

The Delhi police on Wednesday detained at least four students of Jamia Millia Islamia after the left-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI) announced its plan to screen the controversial BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the university campus.

The detained students have been identified as Nivedya, Abhiram, Tejas and Azeez. Notably, the Jamia students, who are also members of the SFI, were detained by Delhi police prior to the screening of the docuseries.

“In an atrocious manner, Azeez, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia and SFI Jamia Unit Secretary; Nivedya, a Jamia Student and SFI South Delhi Area Vice President; Abhiram and Tejas, both Jamia students and SFI Unit members have been detained by the Delhi Police prior to the screening of the docuseries,” the SFI said in its statement.

The development comes just a day after a clash occurred between the left and ABVP members in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus after the students organised the screening of the BBC document titled “India: The Modi Question”.

SFI calls for a protest

Following the detention of four Jamia students, the SFI called for a protest at around 4 pm on the university campus. It has also been learnt that the left-wing students' organisation has claimed that there will be no change in the schedule and the docuseries will be screened on the campus at the scheduled time.

In view of the commotion outside the campus, paramilitary forces have also been deployed outside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia.

‘No permission sought’: Jamia administration

Issuing the statement ahead of the screening of the BBC docuseries, the university issued a statement and said that no permission was sought by the SFI for the screening of the docuseries on the university campus. The statement further added that the university administration will take strict action against the organisers.

“It has come to the knowledge of the university administration that some students belonging to a political organisation have circulated a poster about screening of a controversial docuseries on the university campus today,” statement released by Jamia administration read.

“No meeting or gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed on the campus without the permission of the competent authority. The university is taking all possible measures to prevent organisations having a vested interest to destroy the peaceful academic atmosphere of the university,” the statement added.

