4 JeM Terrorists Gunned Down In J&K's Nagrota; Were Planning Big Attack Around DDC Polls

Four Pakistani terrorists have been killed in an encounter near Ban toll plaza in Jammu's Nagrota at the Jammu and Kashmir highway, early Thursday morning. According to reports, the terrorists were trapped amid gun firing from both ends. The terrorists were on their way to Kashmir from Jammu in a truck.

The terrorists hiding in the truck were intercepted by Jammu and Kashmir Police at 4:30 am. The encounter lasted for over four hours and all four terrorists were eliminated. The terrorists were carrying a huge cache of weapons and ammunition. The special forces recovered 11 AK-47 rifles from the terrorists. As per Jammu Kashmir Police, these terrorists had infiltrated through the international border in the Samba sector. The reports have indicated that these four terrorists belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Massive manhunt operations are being carried out to find the absconding truck driver who could be a big link to the international terror outfits.

'Terrorists were planning a big attack'

DG police Jammu Mukesh Singh indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The DG police also added that the terrorists are trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from these terror attacks, more than 4137 Ceasefire violations have been reported along the LoC in 2020. More than 211 terrorists have been eliminated this year by the forces.

Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate terrorists or weapons into the valley to increase violence levels. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winters when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew & snowfall.

Pakistan's nefarious terror agenda

Pakistan based terrorist Group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is based at Bahawalpur in Pakistan and is also exploiting the International Boundary area in Punjab – Jammu sector to push in maximum terrorists. JeM’s primary motive is to separate Kashmir from India and merge it into Pakistan. Since its inception in 2000, the group has carried out several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

JeM was created with the support of Pakistan's ISI which uses it to fight in Kashmir and other places, and continues to provide it backing. The JeM has been banned in Pakistan since 2002, but resurfaced under other names and continues to operate in openly there. Pakistan remains focused on spreading terror while Indian forces have been eliminating the terrorists.