4 Kanwariyas Dead, 15 Others Injured As Trucks Collide On NH 44

Four Kanwariyas died and 15 others were grievously injured when a truck carrying 23 of these devotees met with an accident on the GT Karnal Road National Highway 44 at around 00:30 hrs Thursday. As per officials, the mishap occured when the driver of another truck crossed the central divider and rammed into the truck carrying the Kanwariyas. The truck carrying the Kanwariyas was travelling from Nangloi in Delhi to Hardwar in Uttarakhand.



The collision was of such high intensity that the truck carrying Kanwariyas was completely mangled. Four Kanwariyas died on the spot, while 15 were referred to medical treatment for severe injuries. The rest of the Kanwariyas are being kept under medical observation.



The Delhi Police has registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code. The accused driver is said to be absconding.



"The information of the mishap was received by our officials at 00:44 hours. Immediately, we rushed to the spot and began our probe in the incident. There have been four deaths and 15 Kanwariyas that have received grievous injuries. We have registered the case and are in the process of getting hold of the accused driver," said Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commisioner of Police (Outer North).