4 kg heroin seized in Amritsar sector

Amritsar, Apr 23 (PTI) Nearly 4 kg of heroin was seized by BSF personnel from the Amritsar sector here on Saturday, officials said.

In a statement issued here, the Border Security Force (BSF) stated that it recovered one packet of heroin (gross weight 1.05 kgs) wrapped in a white adhesive tape.

In another incident, during a search in the Amritsar sector, the BSF troops recovered 12 packets of heroin (gross weight 2.92 kgs) wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape.

PTI JMS CHS SRY

