4 LeT Terrorist Associates Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam District

Security forces arrested four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. They were arrested in the Beerwah area of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Gondipora Beerwah, Azhar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Chewdara Beerwah, and Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik – both residents of Arwah Beerwah. They are linked to the proscribed terror outfit LeT, the spokesman said. Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, all of which have been taken into case records for further investigation, he added. A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the spokesman said.