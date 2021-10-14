4 More COVID Deaths In HP, Toll Nears 3,700

Four more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,699, while 182 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,21,113, an official said.

Two deaths each were reported from Kangra and Mandi districts.

Meanwhile, 173 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The active cases stood at 1,387, he added.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,16,010, the official added.

