4 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kashmir, Number Goes Up To 16 In J&K

General News

Four more people in Kashmir, tested positive for deadly COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu Kashmir to 16.

Kashmir

Four more people in Kashmir, tested positive for deadly COVID-19 on Friday taking the number of positive cases in Jammu and
Kashmir to 16. Principal Secretary to J&K Government, Rohit Kansal said, 4 more cases tested positive today. “4 more positive cases in Kashmir; all from Srinagar district - 2 have travel history abroad; the other 2 have travel history outside J&K as part of religious congregation,” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Official sources confirmed to ‘Republic Media Network’ that all 4 cases are male. Sources further added that “2 of the cases are from Chattabal area of downtown and 2 are from Bemina (uptown area)." Pertinently, two siblings, both minors, were tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir on Thursday.

The siblings are admitted at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital, a designated COVID19 hospital in Srinagar. The children have been isolated and their mother equipped with personal protective gear. Meanwhile, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the ninth day on Friday as most mosques and shrines were shut to avoid large gatherings for Friday congregational prayers.

The curbs were tightened across the valley in the wake of detection of more COVID-19 cases, they added. Many roads have been sealed off in the valley and barriers erected by the security forces to check the movement of people. Police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around the residential areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley till late on Thursday
as well as in the morning hours of Friday to announce that restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed.

The police were also using drones in some parts of the city to announce the restrictions on the movement of people. Most of the mosques and shrines across the valley, including those in the summer capital here, were closed on the appeal of the administration to avoid large gatherings for congregational prayers on Friday, they added.

