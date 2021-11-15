4 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Nov 15 (PTI) Four new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,674, a health department official said on Monday.

The four new cases were detected during contact tracing.

The archipelago now has 11 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

A total of 7,534 have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested over 6.15 lakh samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.24 per cent.

A total of 5,18,236 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

