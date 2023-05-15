4 People Attempt Religious Conversion In Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi; Arrested

Four persons have been arrested here for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity on the pretext that they would be cured of diseases if they adopted the religion, police said on Monday. Mahraj Saroj, Umakant Maurya, Mahendra Kumar and Ved Prakash were arrested on Sunday when they were trying to convert Hindus to Christianity in Sainta village, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

They had lured them by telling them that they would be cured of diseases if they adopted Christianity, police said.

The accused were holding meetings in various villages, they said, adding that they had been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

Police said a detailed probe is underway in the matter.