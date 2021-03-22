4 People Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor In UP's Chitrakoot; 3 More Hospitalised

A shocking incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh-where four people died and three were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at a village in the Rajapur area in Chitrakoot, said Inspector General K Satyanarayan. After the deaths were reported, the police administration suspended the sub-inspector and constable, informed Inspector.

"A person of Khopa village died after consuming liquor on Saturday evening, while another died at a private hospital. Till now four people have died and 3 people are hospitalised. The outlet manager who sold the liquor to them has been taken into custody. Both sub-inspector and constable have been suspended," he told ANI. READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hits back at Opposition for questioning liquor ban move in state

After preliminary inquiry it has come to light that the victims consumed countrymade liquor on Saturday, after which they fell sick, Inspector Narayan said.

"The booze was brought from a shop located almost 15 kilometres away as there is no liquor sale outlet in the village. The person who sold the liquor has been taken into custody and was being interrogated," the IG said. READ | Tejashwi Yadav walks out of Assembly, holds rally against BJP in liquor smuggling case

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay R Bhoosreddy from Lucknow Excise department said in a statement, "District excise officer of Chitrakoot Chatar Sen, excise inspector Ashraf Ali Siddiqui, a head constable from the excise department Sushil Kumar Pandey and constable of excise department Sandeep Kumar Mishra have been suspended on charges of laxity. Departmental action has been initiated against them."

Smuggled Liquor Seized in UP's Mathura

On Sunday, Police seized 1,000 cartons of smuggled liquor worth Rs 40 lakh and arrested one person in this connection, an official said. In a joint operation of police and the Excise Department, 1,000 cartons of liquor were recovered from a vehicle on Saturday evening, SP rural Srish Chandra said. Shiv Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra, was arrested in connection with the matter, the SP said. A probe into the matter was underway, he added.

