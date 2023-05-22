Last Updated:

4 Shooters Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested By Punjab Police

Four shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested and six pistols along with cartridges were recovered from them, Punjab Police here on Monday said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been facing several criminal cases registered in Punjab and Haryana.

The arrest was made by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police.

“In a major breakthrough, AGTF arrested four shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Six pistols and 26 live cartridges were recovered from the accused,” Yadav tweeted.

“The shooters were tasked to harm their rival gang members. More revelations are expected during the course of the investigation,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, DGP Yadav said.

