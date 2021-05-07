4-team MHA Team Meets WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar To Discuss Post-poll Violence In State

The four-member team sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday met with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek a report on post-poll violence in the state. The meeting was held in Raj Bhawan of the state's capital city Kolkata. Official reports stated that the team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, had arrived in the state on Thursday and held a discussion with the chief secretary, home secretary, and the DGP at the secretariat. The alleged violence broke out in parts of West Bengal two days after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the assembly elections 2021.

The Central team has been tasked to file a detailed report on the situation. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has alleged that the TMC workers have attacked their party workers and offices. Earlier, Governor Dhankar had asked for data on the violence from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that steps are taken on the ground.

Four-member MHA team

The team sent by the Home Ministry was directed to make a detailed report on the violence as well as meet the victims of the alleged brutality. The meeting that held between Governor and MHA leaders was also to check what steps were taken by the state and what efforts were taken by Bengal's security forces to ensure peace. All the details are to be submitted to the Home Ministry which will later action against the ongoing assault in the state.

West Bengal violence

On May 2, election results for West Bengal Assembly Elections were announced where Mamata Banerjee's TMC emerged victorious against the BJP. However, nearly two days after the results, visuals of violence started taking rounds on social media. Both the BJP and CPI(M) workers have alleged TMC of brutality. Allegations of rape on women workers have also come across. It has also been claimed that BJP workers from the state have fled to nearby areas after several homes were vandalized. At least 14 BJP workers are said to have lost lives and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal. BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged Mamata Banerjee's silence as her involvement in the violence. Meanwhile, Banerjee has declined the allegations and has said that disruption was getting reported from places where BJP has won.