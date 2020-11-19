4 Terrorists Neutralised By Security Forces In Encounter Near Jammu's Ban Toll Plaza

Top sources have informed Republic Media Network that at least 4 terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an encounter that broke near Nagrota Toll Plaza in Jammu district early on Thursday morning. As per the reports visuals accessed by Republic, the terrorists who were trying to infiltrate Indian territory were carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition. The massive gun battle between the security forces and the terrorists started around 5 am.

Taking to Twitter, IGP Jammu Zone informed that 4 terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable of J&K's CRPF team has been injured in the operation. The area near the Ban Toll Plaza is currently being sanitized, IGP Jammu added.

Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza ,Jammu with #Police #CRPF and #Army. Area is being sanitized. — IGP Jammu (@igpjmu) November 19, 2020

J&K DGP Speaks To Republic

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh spoke to Republic media Network and shared some details of the 4 hour-long encounter. He said, 'As per the inputs received by us, a large group of terrorists that attacked the security forces was trying to enter Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan.' Highlighting the heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan at the LOC last week, he said, 'the security in areas of Samba and Hiranagar was already beefed up.'

Outlining further details about the encounter between security forces and terrorists which took place near Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu district, Dilbag Singh informed that the group terrorists had managed to enter the Indian territory on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning around 5 am, they were on their way to Srinagar. 'Their aim was to destroy the ongoing peaceful democratic process for the upcoming elections,' he added. During the conversation, the J&K DGP also told Republic that ever since the security department had received information about the suspected group of terrorists trying to cross the Indian borders, enough security was deployed across the state.

Calling this faceoff between the security forces and the terrorists a 'big success', DGP Dilbag Singh said that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were here to create large scale destruction have been eliminated by the security forces even before they entered Srinagar.

Indian Security Forces face-off with Terrorists

Sources told Republic that after the Indian security forces received information about the truck that was trying to enter Kashmir Valley, the forces beefed up the security. Later, when the truck was confronted by the security forces, the terrorists who were travelling in a truck indiscriminately fired upon the security forces and attempted to flee via the forest route. In response to the firing, troops of the Jammu & Kashmir Police, CRPF, Indian Army troops, and other special agencies were deployed to neutralise the terrorists at the earliest.

One of the security forces personnel deployed at the encounter location told Republic said that during the encounter, the forces were being attacked from all the corners, due to which the exact number of the infiltrators cannot be specified. As the encounter had taken place near the residential area, the state's security forces have closed Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Earlier, regular inputs were received about possible infiltration attempt from Pakistani terrorists in a bid to disrupt the peace in the region amid the District Development Council polls scheduled for November 2020. This encounter is the third one of its kind to break out in the area in the last two years. The first encounter took place in the region on 13 September 2018 and 3 Jaish terrorists were shot down at the time. Later on 31 January 2020, the second encounter took place during which 3 Jaish terrorists were killed by the security forces.

