4-year-old girl raped in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl here, police said.

While the incident took place on Friday night, the family members of the girl lodged a complaint on Sunday, following which a case was registered, SHO of Ghazipur police station Neeraj Yadav said.

The girl was at a pandal when the boy allegedly took her to an isolated spot behind a house and raped her, the SHO said.

Yadav said the family members of the girl took her to a hospital on Saturday as she was bleeding profusely and lodged the complaint after being advised by doctors.

The SHO said the girl was hospitalised, and the boy was being questioned. PTI COR NAV IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)