Four-year-old Rescued After Falling Into A Borewell In Rajasthan's Sirohi

After eight hours of tireless efforts, a five-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi Thursday morning has been rescued. The child identified as Bhima was rescued after earthmoving machines were deputed to dig a tunnel parallel to the borewell. District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Solanki said, "I congratulate the team of NDRF & all others who were involved. The child showed a lot of courage and lived up to his name."

Rajasthan: 4-yr-old child, Bhima, who fell into a borewell in Sirohi rescued today, after over 8 hours.District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Solanki (pic4) says,"I congratulate the team of NDRF & all others who were involved.The child showed a lot of courage & lived up to his name". pic.twitter.com/GMAE2PXxdV — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

The kid was playing in a field in Siba village under Paladi police station limits when he accidentally fell into the borewell. Shivganj sub-divisional magistrate Bhagirath Chowdhary informed media that the boy was struck at a depth of 15 feet. Water and oxygen were being provided to the child and a team of doctors was present on the spot to deal with any emergencies. Chowdhary also stated that a team of personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot at the earliest and rescued the boy.

Previous incidents

In early November, a 5-year-old girl who fell into a 50-feet-deep borewell in Harsinghpura village in Haryana's Karnal district was rescued. She fell in the borewell belonging to her family while playing in the fields in the Gharaunda area, a police official said. After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child, but then found that she had fallen into the borewell. The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched. Later, the NDRF was also informed.

In March, an 18-month old boy was rescued from a borewell in Haryana's Hisar district, two days after he had fallen into it. In 2006, a massive operation was launched to rescue five-year-old Prince, who had fallen into a borewell in a village in Kurukshetra. He was pulled out safely nearly 48 hours later.

(With inputs from ANI)