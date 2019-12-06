The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Four-year-old Rescued After Falling Into A Borewell In Rajasthan's Sirohi

General News

After eight hours of tireless efforts, a five-year-old boy named Bhima who fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi Thursday morning has been rescued

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajasthan

After eight hours of tireless efforts, a five-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi Thursday morning has been rescued. The child identified as Bhima was rescued after earthmoving machines were deputed to dig a tunnel parallel to the borewell. District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Solanki said, "I congratulate the team of NDRF & all others who were involved. The child showed a lot of courage and lived up to his name."

READ | 'Happy Fridges' Installed Across Varanasi To Ensure No One Sleeps On An Empty Stomach

The kid was playing in a field in Siba village under Paladi police station limits when he accidentally fell into the borewell. Shivganj sub-divisional magistrate Bhagirath Chowdhary informed media that the boy was struck at a depth of 15 feet. Water and oxygen were being provided to the child and a team of doctors was present on the spot to deal with any emergencies. Chowdhary also stated that a team of personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot at the earliest and rescued the boy. 

READ | Five People Fall Off Carnival Ride Midway In Thailand In Terrifying Video Clip

Previous incidents

In early November, a 5-year-old girl who fell into a 50-feet-deep borewell in Harsinghpura village in Haryana's Karnal district was rescued. She fell in the borewell belonging to her family while playing in the fields in the Gharaunda area, a police official said. After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child, but then found that she had fallen into the borewell. The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched. Later, the NDRF was also informed.

READ | 5-year-old Girl Falls Into Borewell In Karnal, Rescue Operations On

In March, an 18-month old boy was rescued from a borewell in Haryana's Hisar district, two days after he had fallen into it. In 2006, a massive operation was launched to rescue five-year-old Prince, who had fallen into a borewell in a village in Kurukshetra. He was pulled out safely nearly 48 hours later.

READ | Electric Eel Lights Up Tennessee Aquarium's Christmas Tree

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG